Photo Credit: Hush Naidoo / Unsplash

The Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot closed one of its coronavirus wards on Monday, due to the decrease in the number of patients with COVID-19.

Nevertheless, two new mothers are currently hospitalized at Kaplan in critical condition, as is an 11-year-old girl, admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit, and a preterm infant who was born to one of the hospitalized mothers – all suffering with COVID-19.

According to Dr. Eitan Lavon, deputy director of Kaplan Medical Center, 27 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus on Monday morning, including seven in critical condition, eight listed in serious condition, four in fair or moderate condition and eight in good condition – all being treated in one coronavirus ward, plus the intensive care unit, pediatric intensive care unit, maternity and pediatric ward.

“We are happy that the decline in coronavirus patients is finally noticeable here as well,” Lavon told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

“At the same time, it is important to beware of becoming complacent and thinking that because of the vaccine the epidemic is behind us.

“At our hospital two mothers are under sedation and being maintained on life support, with the baby of one of these mothers now hospitalized along with, as well as an 11-year-old girl in critical condition in our pediatric intensive care unit – she is being helped with a non-invasive respirator.

“This is proof that the disease is continuing to affect us, that this wave is especially affecting young people, so it is important that anyone who has not been vaccinated yet should get their vaccination quickly and maintain strict adherence to Health Ministry procedures, especially in light of the reopening of trade and the upcoming Purim holiday.

“If we see an increase in violations of those guidelines as we saw last Hanukah,” the hospital deputy director added, “we may find ourselves facing another rise in morbidity again.”