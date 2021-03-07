Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
Hotels in the southern Dead Sea in Israel

Four workers at the Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel suffered smoke inhalation on Sunday when a fire broke out during the day in the popular Ein Bokek hotel, located on the southern shore of the Dead Sea.

The four injured workers were said to be “good” condition.

Heavy smoke reportedly accumulated in the hotel dining room and in the kitchen areas, according to local sources. The flames were quickly brought under control, they said.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

