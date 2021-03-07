Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Senior officials in the Health Ministry said Sunday night that on the night of the Passover seder, restrictions will once again be imposed on the public for certain, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13 television news team.

Health Ministry personnel held an initial discussion Sunday to begin to sketch out what the restrictions might be.

One option discussed was the possibility of reducing the limit on gatherings to less than 20 people.

However, the source who spoke with Channel 13 said there was little likelihood of another closure on the holiday.

Meetings are expected to continue in the coming days.

At present, 800,721 Israelis have been infected with the coronavirus; 40,650 people are currently battling the virus.

Of those, 1,923 people were diagnosed within the past 24 hours. That figure includes 724 patients in critical condition, and of those, 210 are being maintained on ventilators for survival.

The COVID-19 death toll in Israel has reached 5,861.