Seven Gaza citizens were sentenced to death by hanging on Sunday for alleged “collaboration” with Israel.

The Hamas-run interior ministry said in a statement that seven others were sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labor – usually about 25 years’ incarceration — by the terrorist group’s “military court,” according to a report by the Bethlehem-based Ma’an news agency.

Those who were condemned to die allegedly were paid by Israel to provide names, phone numbers, addresses and sites of weapon caches belonging to Gaza terrorists.

According to the report, one of the defendants received an Israeli work permit in exchange for information about terrorists in the enclave.

