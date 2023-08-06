Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday in an interview with Bloomberg that his government will finish its planned judicial reforms with the passage of a bill to correct the composition of the country’s judicial selection committee. He added that he is still seeking to build consensus on the measure, although at the end of the day, the bill will be passed with or without opposition consensus.

“I’m still going to give it several months to try to get another consensus … It would probably be about the composition of the committee that selects judges. That’s basically what’s left. Other things, I think, we should not legislate,” he said.

“I don’t think we should move from one extreme, where we have perhaps the most activist judicial court on the planet, to getting to a point where the legislature, our Knesset, can just knock out any decision that the court makes. There has to be a balance. That’s what we’re trying to restore,” the prime minister explained.

Netanyahu also expressed “absolute” confidence that Israel will emerge from the current chaos perpetrated by anti-government anarchists using the excuse of opposition to the judicial reforms.

“I’m absolutely sure that Israel will come out stable, and successful and democratic; at least as democratic, in my view more democratic,” he said.

“I don’t think we’re going to tear the country apart, I don’t think you’re going to have civil war,” Netanyahu emphasized.

“I think right now what you’re seeing is the natural conflict between two opposing views that have not yet meshed; but they will mesh.”