NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced the appointment of Hassan Naveed as the new executive director of the city’s Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes (OPHC).

Part of Naveed’s job will be trying to put the kabotsh on the rising antisemitism in the city.

Naveed, who has been serving as acting executive director up to this point, will oversee interagency efforts to combat hate crimes with community-based programs and by providing support to hate crimes victims.

He also served as director of outreach at the NYPD Inspector General’s Office in the city’s Department of Investigation.

Naveed, who began his new job on Friday, grew up outside Los Angeles in what he called “racial and economic inequity.”

Calling the new hate crimes fighter a “dedicated, compassionate leader,” Adams emphasized, “We will never tolerate any form of hate because hate has no place here.”

