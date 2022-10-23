Photo Credit: Channel 12 News / screen grab

The leader of Israel’s Labor Party, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, is continuing with her alienation of Israeli voters, particularly those living in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking with a focus group held by Israel’s Channel 12 as part of a special broadcast Saturday Night on “Weekend News,” Michaeli told audience member Menashe Shemesh of Tel Aviv that she feels it’s a waste to invest in transportation for Judea and Samaria.

Although she said she did not stop “anything that was already in progress,” Michaeli said bluntly that she did not release any new plans, “Because I think it’s a shame to invest in a place that in the end . . . won’t be a part of the sovereign state of Israel.”

Shemesh responded that nevertheless, there are Israeli residents currently living in Judea and Samaria “who want to receive services like every other Israeli citizen receives, and there is no reason to deprive them.”

Michaeli contended that there was “no deprivation,” and claimed that in the basket of resources, “the south and the north were much more deprived” – not exactly any comfort for Judea and Samaria, and certainly no comfort for those living in the periphery.

“I think she’s not in the right office,” another one of the focus group participants said politely.