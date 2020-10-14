Photo Credit: Richard Vandervord / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

History was made Wednesday as the crew from United Arab Emirates’ national carrier, Etihad Airlines, flew over Israel with full authorization, Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster reported.

History was made today. “Captain, we are thrilled and honored to welcome you to overfly Israel ??.” The UAE ?? crew then responds with a beautiful message for peace and prosperity in the region. @etihad h/t @sharonidan pic.twitter.com/pxQ8ef5kcI — Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) October 14, 2020

“Captain, we are thrilled and honored to welcome you to overfly Israel,” traffic air control told the pilot. “This is an historic moment we have been waiting for. We hope it will inspire the entire region and mount the beginning of a new era, inshallah.”

The UAE crew responded with a similar message.

“Inshallah. Thank you, the honor is ours. We are proud and happy to have this relationship as well, and to work with all of your guides, and to maintain peace and prosperity in the region. “