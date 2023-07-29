Photo Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers / Twitter

NYPD’s 61st precinct announced Thursday that officers are searching for a neo-Nazi thug who ripped a mezuzah from the doorpost and vandalized a yoga studio this week in Brooklyn’s Manhattan Beach neighborhood.

The perpetrator, a tattooed skinhead seen on security photos released by police, scrawled a swastika on a blackboard in the studio, adding next to it, “Nazi punk f—k off” in capital letters.

WANTED HATE CRIME : On 7/18/23 @ 11:30 AM @NYPD61PCT inside Yoga Hell located @ 2579 E 17 St The unknown individual damaged the facility, drew a swastika on the chalkboard, damaged religious items, & removed prayer documents inside of the location pic.twitter.com/LhFn7aiz8c — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 28, 2023

“Prayer documents” were removed by the vandal at the Yoga Hell studio on East 17th Street, and “religious items were damaged,” during the July 18 incident, police said.

Studio owner Katia Riva said she does not intend to cancel classes at the studio over the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).