Photo Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers / Twitter
NYPD is searching for this individual, suspected of perpetrating an antisemitic attack on a Brooklyn yoga studio.

NYPD’s 61st precinct announced Thursday that officers are searching for a neo-Nazi thug who ripped a mezuzah from the doorpost and vandalized a yoga studio this week in Brooklyn’s Manhattan Beach neighborhood.

The perpetrator, a tattooed skinhead seen on security photos released by police, scrawled a swastika on a blackboard in the studio, adding next to it, “Nazi punk f—k off” in capital letters.

Advertisement


“Prayer documents” were removed by the vandal at the Yoga Hell studio on East 17th Street, and “religious items were damaged,” during the July 18 incident, police said.

Studio owner Katia Riva said she does not intend to cancel classes at the studio over the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReport: Egypt Pressures Israel to Increase Natural Gas Exports
Next articleAt UN Security Council Meeting, Erdan Quashes ‘Right of Return’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR