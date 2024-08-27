Photo Credit: DC Police Department

Two women are being hunted by police in Washington DC in connection with vicious antisemitic vandalism on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) building this weekend.

“On Sunday, August 25, 2024, at approximately 11:55 p.m., two suspects defaced and destroyed property in the 200 block of H Street, Northwest. The suspects intentionally damaged items and spray-painted offensive language onto the façade of the property,” DC Police said in a statement.

Just before midnight Sunday night, police who were summoned to the site found “f**k Israel” and “f**k AIPAC” slathered on the building’s security cameras and the sidewalk with red spray paint.

The police said they also found broken glass from mason jars outside the building as well, according to WUSA9, a local CBS affiliate.

MPD is asking for the community's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a Destruction of Property offense in the 200 block of H Street, Northwest, on August, 25, 2024. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 Read more: https://t.co/G92y6ynLdL pic.twitter.com/PLdpVoDK1A — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 26, 2024

Police released photos of the women seen carrying out the attack on surveillance footage from the area, asking the public for help in identifying the haters.

“Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411,” police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone “who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia,” police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

But as the police pointed out, that designation can be changed at any time. “A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime,” MPD cautioned.

The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

