Photo Credit: DC Police Department

Two women are being hunted by police in Washington DC in connection with vicious antisemitic vandalism on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) building this weekend.

“On Sunday, August 25, 2024, at approximately 11:55 p.m., two suspects defaced and destroyed property in the 200 block of H Street, Northwest. The suspects intentionally damaged items and spray-painted offensive language onto the façade of the property,” DC Police said in a statement.

Advertisement


Just before midnight Sunday night, police who were summoned to the site found “f**k Israel” and “f**k AIPAC” slathered on the building’s security cameras and the sidewalk with red spray paint.

The police said they also found broken glass from mason jars outside the building as well, according to WUSA9, a local CBS affiliate.

Police released photos of the women seen carrying out the attack on surveillance footage from the area, asking the public for help in identifying the haters.

“Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411,” police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone “who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia,” police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

But as the police pointed out, that designation can be changed at any time. “A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime,” MPD cautioned.

The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Peace Offering – Parshat Re’ei
Next articleRescued Hostage Qaid Farhan al-Qadi Thanks Prime Minister ‘Abu Yair’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR