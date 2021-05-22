Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Several masked men who spoke Arabic attempted to abduct two young Jewish men on Friday in the city of Rehovot.

Driving in a small vehicle, the suspects stopped next to two young Jews who were walking along the Menachem Begin bypass road, exited their vehicle and tried to force the pair into their vehicle.

They did not succeed, however, and subsequently fled in the direction of an open area next to a nearby cemetery.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects and established checkpoints in an attempt to capture the attackers. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Rehovot News.

