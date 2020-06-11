Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police
Makeshift pipe bombs found in the trunk of a car in Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Jerusalem,

Israeli Border Police have released for publication the news that four Jerusalem Arabs were arrested in connection with an attack last month on an IDF guard post near the neighborhood of Abu Dis.

The four suspects are all residents of Abu Dis. They were taken into custody after being accused of attacking the guard post on May 15 with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and Molotov cocktails.

According to the IDF, troops stationed at the outpost at the “Governor’s House” compound in Abu Dis spotted the three suspects preparing to throw lit firebombs at the post and opened fire, thwarting the attack. No injuries to IDF personnel were reported.

Israeli security forces hit and injured three of the suspects during the incident. The suspects were treated by the Red Crescent.

