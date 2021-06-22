Photo Credit: Consulate General of Israel, New York

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has appointed Asaf Zamir as the new Consul General in New York. Zamir is a former tourism minister and deputy mayor of Tel Aviv. He spent several years of his childhood in the United States, and also holds a law degree from Tel Aviv University.

“After a long period of time without a consul in New York, I am happy to appoint Asaf Zamir as consul,” Foreign Minister Lapid said. “Asaf has both professional and personal capabilities that will represent the State of Israel with honor and pride.”

“I thank Foreign Minister Lapid for his trust,” Zamir said. “I am excited and proud to represent the State of Israel and its citizens. This period of establishing new governments in the United States and Israel holds great opportunity and responsibility in fulfilling the role, and I look forward to it.

“Strengthening Israel’s status, bipartisan relations, and ties with the Jewish communities in the United States are important and complex challenges to our new government and I am happy and full of motivation to try and contribute to those processes.”

His start date will be determined shortly.