Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Health Ministry has issued the long-awaited order that allows the average Israeli to forego a mask indoors.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezi Levy signed the order that officially cancels the mandate to wear a mask indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Certain sectors of the population must still wear a mask indoors, however.

There is still a requirement to wear a mask if you are:

  • Unvaccinated
  • Sick
  • Employed in a social services institution
  • Hospitalized
  • A nursing home resident
  • En route to a home-based quarantine, or
  • A passenger on an aircraft.
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Chief Orders Preparations for Renewed Conflict with Hamas over Jerusalem Flag March
Next articleIDF, Israel Police Thwart Arms Smugglers from Jordan
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...