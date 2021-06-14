Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Health Ministry has issued the long-awaited order that allows the average Israeli to forego a mask indoors.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezi Levy signed the order that officially cancels the mandate to wear a mask indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement



Certain sectors of the population must still wear a mask indoors, however.

There is still a requirement to wear a mask if you are:

Unvaccinated

Sick

Employed in a social services institution

Hospitalized

A nursing home resident

En route to a home-based quarantine, or

A passenger on an aircraft.