The Health Ministry has issued the long-awaited order that allows the average Israeli to forego a mask indoors.
Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezi Levy signed the order that officially cancels the mandate to wear a mask indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Certain sectors of the population must still wear a mask indoors, however.
There is still a requirement to wear a mask if you are:
- Unvaccinated
- Sick
- Employed in a social services institution
- Hospitalized
- A nursing home resident
- En route to a home-based quarantine, or
- A passenger on an aircraft.
