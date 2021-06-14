Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Professor Caretaker

IDF troops and the Israeli Police thwarted a weapon smuggling attempt on Monday evening along the Jordanian border in the Arava area.

During the incident, IDF soldiers confiscated a number of weapons and apprehended a number of suspects, according to the IDF.

“The troops, who were operating to thwart the smuggling attempt, spotted a suspect attempting to cross into Jordan from Israeli territory and fired towards him,” the IDF said in a statement.

An IDF reservist was moderately injured during the exchange, along with one of the suspects.

“The circumstances of the officer’s injury are under review. The officer and the suspect were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment,” the IDF said.