Photo Credit: Brett Jordan / Wikimedia

The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut.

(The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.)

A spokesperson for the chain told CNN the company is “implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible. This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program.”

The closures are in addition to 150 stores that were shut down last summer.

The Union, New Jersey-based company revealed last week that it is currently in default on its loans, with insufficient funds to repay what it owes.

Earlier this month, the company said it was considering the possibility of filing for bankruptcy.

Here is the list of closures in New York metro area:

NYC

850 Third Ave. in Brooklyn

• 459 Gateway Dr. in Brooklyn

• 72-15 25th Ave. in Queens

LONG ISLAND

• 5131 Sunrise Hwy. in Bohemia

• 1490 Union Tpke. in New Hyde Park

WESTCHESTER

• 251 East Main St. in Elmsford

HUDSON VALLEY & UPSTATE

• 2020 South Rd. in Poughkeepsie

• 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs

NEW JERSEY

• 155 Promenade Blvd. in Bridgewater

• 276 Route 202/31 in Flemington

• 1160 Route 23 North in Kinnelon

• 1121 Highway 34 in Matawan

• 190 Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing

• 8 Centerton Rd. in Mt. Laurel

CONNECTICUT

• 20 Hazard Ave. in Enfield

• 2260 Kings Hwy. in Fairfield

• 835 Queen St. in Southington

• 1065 Silas Deane Hwy. in Weathersfield