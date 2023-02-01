Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Matanya

The BISSELL company has issued a recall of its wet-dry vacuum cleaner due to a possible malfunction in the battery control card circuit that poses a danger of overheating and a risk of fire.

The company is asking its customers to return the cordless multi-surface vacuum cleaner, product model 2582N to the store from which it was purchased, Economy and Industry Ministry Commissioner for Standardization Igor Duskalovitz said.

Advertisement





No injuries have been reported thus far; the fault was discovered during the company’s quality control testing and inspection process in the United States.

The returned product will be replaced free of charge with a new, upgraded BISSELL MAX 2765N model, according to BISSELL and the Hamilton Electric and Electronics company which markets the product in Israel.

Customers are asked to contact the service stations listed on the website: https://www.bissell-il.co.il to return the product.

For further questions and information, click here.