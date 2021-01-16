Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Former Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau tested positive for Coronavirus over the weekend. The positive test results came after he had already take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The rabbi is at home, feels well, and has no symptoms.

Rabbi Lau was apparently infected by his wife, who tested positive for Coronavirus earlier in the week, and the rabbi is likely to have contracted the Coronavirus before receiving the second injection.

The vaccine only reaches its full potential a week after taking the second dose.

Refuah Sheleimah.