Photo Credit: IDF

One Border Police officer was wounded early Thursday during an operation to capture suspected terrorists in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

The fighter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 18 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון. במבצע חטיבתי לסיכול טרור בכפר נחלין שבמרחב חטיבת עציון עצרו הכוחות שישה מבוקשים החשודים במעורבות בפעילות טרור, איתרו ציוד צבאי והחרימו ארבעה רכבים >> pic.twitter.com/Qe9hkjxJNZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 7, 2023

Local Arabs hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces during the operation. The troops responded with standard crowd-dispersal methods.

כמו כן, שבעה מבוקשים נוספים נעצרו בכפרים דוחא, עסכארה, ביתות, ברדלה, אל בירה ותורמוסעייא. במחנה הפליטים ג'ילזון ובעיר רמאללה עצרו הכוחות שני מבוקשים נוספים, בהם בכיר בארגון הטרור הג'יהאד האסלאמי פלסטיני. כמו כן, איתרו הכוחות והחרימו ציוד צבאי ותחמושת >> pic.twitter.com/BAUDE4GmPw — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 7, 2023

Eighteen suspected terrorists were arrested by IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Border Police officers, including a senior member of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The security forces also found and seized military equipment and ammunition during the operation, including weapons and four vehicles.