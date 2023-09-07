Photo Credit: IDF
IDF soldiers involved in pre-dawn counter terror operations in Judea and Samaria, Sept. 7 2023

One Border Police officer was wounded early Thursday during an operation to capture suspected terrorists in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

The fighter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local Arabs hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces during the operation. The troops responded with standard crowd-dispersal methods.

Eighteen suspected terrorists were arrested by IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Border Police officers, including a senior member of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The security forces also found and seized military equipment and ammunition during the operation, including weapons and four vehicles.

