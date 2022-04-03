Photo Credit: Courtesy, Chen Galili

A new city leadership center aimed at helping Israeli mayors across the country is being launched at Tel Aviv University by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Sagol Family.

The new program was inspired by the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, and is aimed at delivering better and more equitable public services to residents, strengthening social bonds, and deepening ties to the global community of innovative city leaders.

“The series of recent terrorist attacks in Israel underscores the urgency of this new initiative, which is aimed at helping mayors confront their most difficult challenges and most pressing crises,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City.

“Mayors are on the front lines of every crisis, whether it’s terrorism or a pandemic. The Bloomberg Harvard program has proved phenomenally successful, and now we’re glad to team up with our partners in Israel on a new program that builds on our success and will help local leaders across the State of Israel.”

The program, to be housed at TAU’s Coller School of Management, will be led by Dean Moshe Zviran.

“Four years ago, I encountered the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative and realized that Israel was the perfect fit for such a program, particularly in view of its size, the relatively small number of mayors, and the ability to make a significant impact,” said Yossi Sagol, the Sagol Family representative.

“By adapting this program in Israel we can make a real difference on the way local authorities are managed. I am excited to partner with Michael Bloomberg and to adapt this prestigious program in Israel.”

The Bloomberg-Sagol Center for City Leadership will focus on developing the leadership and management skills of mayors and their senior aides, while strengthening city hall operations.

The year-long program will be focused on building critical capabilities in fostering collaboration, using data in decision making, negotiation, crisis management, resident engagement, and generating and implementing innovative ideas, officials said.

There are approximately 260 cities and towns with mayors in Israel; applications will be invited and up to 20 mayors will be admitted each year, with the first class to be announced this fall.

All expenses for the city hall officials program participation will be covered by this philanthropic funding through Tel Aviv University.