Photo Credit: IsraAID / Daniel Rolider

The Israeli IsraAID humanitarian organization announced this weekend that it has partnered with local NGOs and authorities in Tulcea, Romania, to create a Humanitarian Logistics Hub.

The hub will streamline aid donations and ensure supply chains of essential humanitarian items, including medical supplies, clothes, and food, to southern Ukraine.

Tulcea, separated by the Danube river from the Ukrainian city of Izmail, provides access to supply routes across southern Ukraine, including Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Tulcea Humanitarian Logistics Hub will be able to process donations from anywhere in the world and send them on towards Ukrainian civilians in urgent need, the organization said.

Including a warehouse and control room, the hub is being operated by the Association of Communes of Romania – Tulcea (ACoR Tulcea), with IsraAID providing technical expertise in humanitarian logistics and operations.

IsraAID and ACoR Tulcea are working together under the auspices of Tulcea County Council, and the partnership between the organizations was formed together with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

IsraAID said it is also building a digital warehouse management system with the Israeli technology company Monday.com, which will ensure up-to-the-minute tracking of donations and shipments in and out of the hub.

In addition to urgently needed food and clothes, the hub and partnership will help ensure Ukrainian hospitals have effective access to essential medical supplies, including those donated by IsraAID directly.

Truckloads of humanitarian aid departed last week from the warehouse towards Ukraine as the hub is prepared for incoming donations from around the world.

IsraAID also dispatched an Emergency Response team to Moldova last month to provide urgent support to the thousands of Ukrainian refugees crossing into the country.