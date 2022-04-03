Photo Credit: Gunner Bothman/TPS

Security forces from the Yamam counter-terrorist unit captured a suspected terrorist on toll Road 6 just before 10:45 PM on Sunday, the police spokesman reported.

The terrorist was captured near the Nachshonim junction, based on intel received from the Shabak. Road 6 was temporarily closed, but traffic is now flowing again.

The suspect had snuck into pre-67 Israel from the Palestinian Authority.

There are no further details at this point into the nature of the planned attack.

Jewish Press News Desk
