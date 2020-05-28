Photo Credit: courtesy, Masbia

The Food Bank for New York City and Masbia, a network of kosher soup kitchens and food pantries in Brooklyn and Queens, on Wednesday distributed kosher dairy products, including butter, cheese, and yogurt in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

The dairy products were provided through funds from the ‘Nourish New York’ initiative, which connects New York State farmers and food producers with New York food banks to distribute agricultural products to food insecure communities.

At least 500 families were able to take advantage of the program each day at each Masbia location in Queens, Boro Park and Flatbush from May 24 through May 27, totaling around 6,000 families all told.

The Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which commemorates the giving of the Torah, begins at sunset on Thursday May 28. It is customary to eat dairy foods during the holiday.