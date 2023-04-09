Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

A group of three young antisemites are wanted in New York City in connection with a series of attacks on Jews that took place this past Friday, the third day of Passover, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Antisemitic incidents in New York rose by more than 50 percent last month, according to NYPD statistics.

NYPD police said two teenage boys and a teenage girl initially began throwing rocks at a 49-year-old man in Queens while yelling antisemitic epithets.

The girl then waved a razor at the victim before a passerby intervened, prompting the attackers to flee.

About seven hours later, also in Queens, the same group of teens shouted antisemitic comments a 48-year-old man before one of the teens shoved him. The group then fled, again, on foot.

The investigation is being led by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.