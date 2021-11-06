Photo Credit: Pixabay / obpia30

It’s that time of year again in the United States. On Saturday night, Americans will “fall back” one hour, turning back the clock at 2 am Sunday to 1 am.

Daylight saving time began during World Wars I and II as a means of saving energy and resources in service of the war effort.

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 introduced earlier this year seeks to change the current standard and to make daylight saving time the permanent year-round standard, time. However, states with areas exempt from daylight savings time may choose the standard time for those areas.

“Studies show that it is the transition out of Daylight Saving Time, which leads to an increase in car accidents, causes more on-site work incidents, and disrupts the health of all who are subject to this time change,” states a similar bill in the New York State Legislature.

That bill would make the change contingent on a repeal of the 1966 federal law, and would only take effect if neighboring states went year-round, too, but has yet to make it out of committee, according to the Observer-Dispatch.