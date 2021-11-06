Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / TPS
IDF soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda brigade examine bullet casings outside an IDF outpost near Ramallah in Samaria. Nov. 26 2017

A Palestinian Authority terrorist opened fire at an IDF outpost on Saturday night near the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah.

According to the IDF, the terrorist exited a vehicle traveling on a nearby road and fired several bullets at the military outpost.

Advertisement

IDF soldiers are searching for the shooter. No Israeli injuries were reported.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article2 Infiltrators Arrested on Northern Border with Syria
Next articleDaylight Saving Time Ends in New York
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...