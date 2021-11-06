Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / TPS

A Palestinian Authority terrorist opened fire at an IDF outpost on Saturday night near the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah.

According to the IDF, the terrorist exited a vehicle traveling on a nearby road and fired several bullets at the military outpost.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: A shooting attack on a military post near Ramallah occurred tonight. Initial details indicate that an assailant fired a number of rounds toward the post. No IDF injuries were reported. Our troops are conducting searches in the area. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 5, 2021

IDF soldiers are searching for the shooter. No Israeli injuries were reported.