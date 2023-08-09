Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Ministry inspectors at the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza have foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 reconnaissance drones into Gaza.

The drones were concealed within a black bag, inside a minibus that arrived at the crossing.

“The drones are suspected to have been intended for reconnaissance purposes by terrorist groups operating within the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said in a statement.

Security guards and a K9 fighter searched the minibus after it reached the crossing — the sole pedestrian crossing between Israel and Gaza — and discovered the UAVs, each of which was packed in a separate black case within a larger bag.

“During the inspection of the vehicle, a specially trained canine detected the suspicious package and indicated its presence by sitting on it,” the ministry added.

It is not clear how many passengers were on the minibus, nor did the ministry indicate whether any were arrested.

Israeli inspectors have foiled numerous attempts to smuggle weapons and military equipment into Gaza since the Hamas terrorist organization seized control over the enclave.

The incident has been referred to security forces for further investigation.