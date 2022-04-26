Photo Credit: Flash 90

The Druze population in Israel has increased more than tenfold since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

From a population of 14,500 in 1949, the Druze population has risen to some 149,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Of the latter, nearly a quarter (24.7 percent) are children, as compared to the Jewish population, in which children comprise 27.6 percent.

Children make up 33 percent of the Muslim population, and 21.1 percent of the Christian population in Israel.

Last year approximately 38,000 households (around 1.4 percent of the total households in Israel) were headed by a Druze – a figure similar to that of the previous year.

Of those, 76.8 percent contained employed members, a rate higher than that of the Muslims population (71 percent) but lower than that of Christian households (77.5 percent).

There has also been a five percent increase in the number of Druze students (5.1 percent, actually) attending institutions of higher education in Israel – 5,780 in the 2020/2021 academic year.

There has also been a slight increase in the number of Druze employed as teaching staff: 3,574 in the 2021/2022 academic year, compared to 3,558 in the previous year.