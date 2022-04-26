Photo Credit: IDF

An IDF unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed Tuesday during routine operations in Syrian territory, a military spokesperson said in a brief statement.

“There is no concern about information being leaked,” the spokesperson said.

“The incident is under investigation.”

The Israeli defense establishment has been preparing to contend with possible drone attacks from Iran, which has multiple military bases in Syria and has developed more than 50 different types of combat UAVs.

Iran deployed two combat drones to attack Israel this past February, according to information released by defense sources.

Both were shot down in the skies over Iraq by a US fighter jet.

It is possible that a massive air strike on the Iranian UAV force was carried out in retaliation for these attacks.

Report: Israel Destroyed Hundreds of Drones in Attack on Western Iran

The air strike, which took place in Iran, destroyed hundreds of drones of various sizes, according to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel.

Tehran blamed Israel for the attack.