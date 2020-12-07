Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Six members of an elite police undercover unit and at least four Arabs were wounded on Monday in clashes in Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem, when an Israeli operation to arrest suspects turned into a riot.

The Border’s Police undercover unit entered the neighborhood to arrest two suspects wanted for “serious crimes.”

The police stated that “severe and violent riots ensued that included throwing blocks and heavy objects from rooftops that endangered the lives of the fighters.”

“The fighters, who felt their lives were in danger, made use of gunfire and means to disperse riots,” the police added.

Other Israeli troops were streamed to the scene to extract the force under attack.

The two suspects were apprehended.

Some of the officers were treated on site for their injuries and others were evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem for further treatment.

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency reported that the Israeli forces shot and injured four rioters, three of them reported in critical condition.

The PA’s Ministry of Health said that one was shot in the chest, another in the stomach, and a third in the main artery in the leg.

All three were immediately admitted to surgery at Ramallah hospital.

The fourth rioter received moderate injuries to the leg.

Qalandiya is often the scene of terror attacks and clashes between Israeli forces and Arab rioters.