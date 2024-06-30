Photo Credit: Flash90

An Israeli man was attacked by Arabs in Qalandiya just north of Jerusalem on Saturday night, sustaining light injuries, according to local media.

The victim, an ultra-Orthodox Jew in his 70s, was reportedly stoned after entering Qalandiya to refuel his car. In video footage shared on Arabic social media, dozens of rioters can be seen throwing stones at his vehicle.

He subsequently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier, sustaining injuries. He was said to have fled on foot towards the Qalandiya Checkpoint, where he was met by Israeli security forces.

The victim was treated by medics on the scene before being evacuated to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center. His vehicle was set on fire.

Shocking video of an Israeli owned car set alight by a Palestinian mob after he accidentally entered the town Palestinian town of Qalandiya near Ramallah. He hit a pillar as he tried to flee the mob, sustaining light injuries. #westbank #Judeasamaria (Video: Unknown / Telegram) pic.twitter.com/ZxSlBX2B1O — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) June 30, 2024

A week prior, an Israeli man was killed in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya in western Samaria. The victim, identified as Amnon Muchtar, 66, from Petach Tikvah in central Israel, reportedly owned a vegetable store and was said to have traveled to Qalqilya to buy produce.

The deadly shooting came two days after a 78-year-old Israeli man was mortally wounded near Qalqilya. An initial probe found that assailants had severely beaten the man and stolen his car.

Israelis are barred from entering Qalqilya, along with other regions of Judea and Samaria under full Palestinian administrative and security control, collectively designated Area A under the Oslo Accords.

