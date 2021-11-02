Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Those who believe they may be able to catch a break by ordering disposable utensils from abroad have a surprise coming: the new Israeli tax on disposable utensils will also apply to those ordered from abroad.

The current exemption from paying customs tax on personal imports of packages up to $75 does not apply to personal imports of disposable utensils.

Effective this past Monday, November 1, one must now pay the full applicable tax even when personally importing disposable utensils, regardless of value.

The tax that took effect Monday was imposed at a rate of NIS 11 per kilogram on cups, plates, bowls, cutlery, and straws.

The price of gasoline also rose at midnight going into Monday morning.

Prices are also expected to spike on electrical products, food and other items, including vehicles and real estate.