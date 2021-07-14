Photo Credit: Tal Oz/Israel Ministry of Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the nation’s defense officials on Tuesday to continue work to develop a new Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism designed to supervise materials entering the Gaza Strip and ensure that Hamas does not exploit them for its weapons manufacturing program.

Gantz held a situational evaluation meeting at the headquarters of the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration, near the Erez Border Crossing between Israel and Gaza. The administration is responsible for implementing Israeli civilian policies for the Strip.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster; Col. Iyad Sarhan, head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza; and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian.

According to a statement released by Gantz’s office, the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism will closely supervise building projects in the coastal enclave and analyze the activities of border crossings.

At the end of the meeting, Gantz thanked Sarhan, who is due next week to complete more than 30 years of IDF service.