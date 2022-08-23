Photo Credit: IDF Lt. Col. Richard Hecht / Twitter
A young child in Gaza was killed in an explosion caused by improperly stored weapons at the home of a terrorist in Khan Younis, August 23, 2022

A nine-year-old girl in Gaza was killed Tuesday in an explosion that ripped apart a home in the town of Khan Younis.

IDF international media spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said in a statement posted to Twitter the explosion was caused by weapons that were stored in an unsafe manner in the home of a terrorist.

Advertisement

In addition to the death of the child, at least seven other people were injured in the blast, according to Gaza’s Interior Ministry administered by the enclave’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNaftali Bennett Asks US not to Sign New Nuclear Agreement with ‘Iranian Terror Government’
Next articleIDF Razes 11 Illegal Arab Structures Near Jericho’s Jewish Archeological Site
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...