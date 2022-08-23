Photo Credit: IDF Lt. Col. Richard Hecht / Twitter

A nine-year-old girl in Gaza was killed Tuesday in an explosion that ripped apart a home in the town of Khan Younis.

IDF international media spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said in a statement posted to Twitter the explosion was caused by weapons that were stored in an unsafe manner in the home of a terrorist.

Another tragedy in the Gaza Strip today. Weapons stored unsafely in the house of a member of a Palestinian terrorist group exploded and killed a young child in the vicinity. These are the sad consequences of militarizing civilian areas for terrorist activity. pic.twitter.com/9AUT2TwAhn — Lt. Col. Richard Hecht (@LtColRichard) August 23, 2022

In addition to the death of the child, at least seven other people were injured in the blast, according to Gaza’s Interior Ministry administered by the enclave’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.