Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem / MFA

Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Israel Saturday night for her farewell visit as Germany’s leader.

Israeli Foreign Ministry officials welcomed Merkel at Ben Gurion International Airport before she traveled to Jerusalem, where some road closures are expected on Sunday.

Merkel, who has led the German government as chancellor since 2005, is scheduled to meet with Israeli cabinet ministers and high-tech leaders and entrepreneurs, in addition to visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center.

She has repeatedly called the security of the State of Israel is a “crucial priority” of the German government due to that country’s historic responsibility for the Nazi Holocaust.

Merkel’s visit was originally set for late August but was rescheduled after consulting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “because of current developments in Afghanistan,” her office said.