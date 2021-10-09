Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon (GPO)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to host Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13.

Blinken met with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Washington DC this past August.

Advertisement



The Israeli and UAE foreign ministers will meet separately with Blinken in bilateral meetings, and then all three will meet together “in a trilateral setting,” the US State Department said Saturday in a statement.

“They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability,” the statement said.

Blinken met in a video conference last month with Lapid and top diplomats from the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco – all of whom are partners in the Abraham Accords.

“This administration will continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to keep normalization marching forward,” Blinken said at the time.