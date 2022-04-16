Photo Credit: Israel Police spokesperson

A 15-year-old female terrorist resident of Haifa managed to carry out an attack on Friday in the port city despite a heads-up to security forces from her father.

The Arab girl, whose father warned Israeli forces that she had said she intended to carry out a terror attack in Jerusalem, instead stabbed a 47-year-old man in Haifa.

The young terrorist’s father was reportedly a former Shin Bet and IDF informant who later moved with his family from a Palestinian Authority village near Tulkarem after being exposed several years ago, according to the Hebrew-language Ynet site.

The victim, who sustained minor wounds, was released Saturday from Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center.

The stabber was arrested and later during questioning admitted that she wanted to stab Jews. Relatives told Ynet the attacker had been “incensed” by images of rioting Arabs and Israeli Police clashing earlier in the day on the Temple Mount.