Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

Two of Israel’s peace partners in the historic Abraham Accords have condemned a response by Israeli police in Jerusalem to attacks by Muslim “worshipers” on Jews praying at the Western Wall this past Friday and the subsequent clashes with rioters at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain condemned Israeli police for “storming” the Al Aqsa Mosque in the Temple Mount compound. Bahrain went further, accusing police of causing the violence.

“The UAE strongly condemned today Israeli forces’ storming of Al Aqsa Mosque, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians,” the Emirati Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The UAE called for “self-restraint and protection for worshipers” in the statement.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry likewise issued a statement claiming Israeli police “stormed” the mosque on Friday, blaming police for “resulting acts of violence and the arrest of hundreds of worshipers which serves as a provocation to Muslims especially in the holy month of Ramadan.”

As did the UAE, Bahrain emphasized the need for Israel to “refrain from any provocative measures that would fuel violence, religious hatred, extremism and instability.”

Somehow, both “peace partners” failed to notice the “violence, religious hatred and extremism” of the hundreds of Muslims who used their presence at the mosque to hurl rocks and lit fireworks at peacefully praying Jews in the Western Wall plaza below.

In response, Israeli police entered the Al Aqsa Mosque in the Temple Mount compound to “disperse and push back” the rioting mob. Three police officers were injured in the melee.