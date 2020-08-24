Photo Credit: Pixabay

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist government has declared a 48-hour lockdown which began at midnight Monday night after four cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were discovered in the Al Maghazi section of Gaza City, in central Gaza.

It is the first case of community spread of the virus in the terrorist-run enclave.

Advertisement

For 48 hours, all movement will be under restriction across the entire Gaza Strip, according to Hamas.

The lockdown covers all public and private sectors, mosques, halls, educational institutions and markets; all gatherings are banned.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article3 Dead, More Injured in Gaza ‘Work Accident’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...