Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Three terrorists were killed and four others were injured late Monday night in a “work accident” – an unexpected explosion that took place in Shujai’ya, according to Israel’s Kann News public broadcasting network, as they were working on weapons to be used on their Israeli neighbors across the border to the north.

According to local sources, one of the victims was a member of a “missile unit.” The first casualty was identified as Iyad al Jadi, a member of the al-Quds Brigade terrorist organization.

Advertisement



Both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations lost operatives in the explosion.

Two Arab news sources claimed the blast, which occurred in the Shujai’ya section of Gaza City, was the result of a “targeted assassination,” but there was no evidence to back up the claim.

A separate Arab news source reported the injured were members of the Izz a-Din al-Qassam military wing of Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

Explosions heard east of Jabalya in northern Gaza were reportedly caused by a blast from an IED balloon bomb exploding prematurely.

“Contrary to reports, the IDF did not attack anyone in Gaza,” according to Israeli military sources.