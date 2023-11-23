Photo Credit: Screenshot
A rocket allegedly launched from the Jenin area towards the Jewish community of Shaked in northern Samaria by the Hamas-linked Al-Ayyash Battalion.

A video published by the group appears to show a homemade rocket being launched from an olive grove.

The Israel Defense Forces could not immediately verify the footage.

The alleged launch follows others in recent months in Judea and Samaria, including one on July 27 when the Al-Ayyash Battalion, named after Hamas bomb maker Yahya Ayyash, fired a rocket from the Jenin area towards the Israeli moshav of Ram-On in the Gilboa region.

Some two weeks earlier, the Al-Ayyash Battalion also claimed it had fired two rockets from Jenin towards Shaked. The IDF subsequently located two rocket launchers and two makeshift projectiles near the village.

