Photo Credit: Screenshot

ad launched a rocket from the Jenin area towards the Jewish community of Shaked in northern Samaria.

A video published by the group appears to show a homemade rocket being launched from an olive grove.

The Israel Defense Forces could not immediately verify the footage.

An attempt to launch a homemade rocket failed in the West Bank today. Earlier this year, there were several attempts to launch rockets in the West Bank by a group calling itself Katibat Ayyash. pic.twitter.com/rQSMK1FJOe — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 23, 2023

The alleged launch follows others in recent months in Judea and Samaria, including one on July 27 when the Al-Ayyash Battalion, named after Hamas bomb maker Yahya Ayyash, fired a rocket from the Jenin area towards the Israeli moshav of Ram-On in the Gilboa region.

Some two weeks earlier, the Al-Ayyash Battalion also claimed it had fired two rockets from Jenin towards Shaked. The IDF subsequently located two rocket launchers and two makeshift projectiles near the village.