Photo Credit: Attia Muhammed / Flash 90

The Supreme Military Court run by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has sentenced two local residents to death and four others to life in prison with hard labor.

The six were found guilty on allegations of spying for Israel, according to a report by Israel’s KAN 11 public broadcaster.

The final sentence, handed down Monday, directed that one of those sentenced to death be executed by firing squad; the other is set to be hanged.

Five Gazans were also executed in September 2022; three were convicted of murder and two others were convicted of “collaboration” with Israel. None were given the opportunity to seek clemency or a pardon, according to Ravina Shamdasani, the Office of the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights, who condemned the executions.

Shamdasani urged Hamas to cease the executions and called on the Palestinian Authority to “take robust measures to abolish the death penalty in all its territory.”

The Palestinian Authority still has a law on its books imposing a death sentence on any resident suspected of selling land to a Jew, but most of the time a life sentence with hard labor is handed down instead.