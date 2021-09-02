Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
A Hamas smuggler stands in a tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in Rafah, in southern Gaza, September 30, 2012

Three Hamas terrorists who were working in a Gaza tunnel died Thursday after Egyptian military personnel injected toxic gas into the tunnel entrance.

The tunnel, used for smuggling, led from Gaza into Sinai, according to Israel’s Channel N12 News.

Terrorists use the conduit and similar others to smuggle food, fuel and weapons between the two locations, bypassing the Rafah Border Crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

The so-called “Hamas Metro” network of tunnels that runs under Gaza was significantly damaged this past May by repeated air strikes during the 11-day mini-war Hamas launched against Israel.

A security delegation from Israel returned late Wednesday night from Cairo after meeting with Egyptian officials on issues relating to Gaza and the Palestinian Authority.

IDF officials attended the talks along with a senior member of Israel’s National Security Council.

It is not known whether Wednesday’s Israel-Egypt meeting had any connection to the insertion of toxic gas into the Hamas smuggler tunnel.

