Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town around Mount Meron and Tzfat due to suspected pollution caused by the quakes.

As of Tuesday evening, the death toll in the disaster had reached more than 5,400 people; at least 3,703 victims were confirmed dead and more than 15,000 others were injured in Turkey and 1,712 victims died in Syria because of the temblors. Hundreds – perhaps even thousands – more are still missing.