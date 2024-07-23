Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, launched dozens of rockets, missiles and explosive drones at northern Israel on Tuesday afternoon. The first barrage of multiple rounds began at around 2:25 pm.

A second, small round of multiple barrages was launched about half an hour later.

The attack targeted a wide swathe stretching from Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee to as far east as Kiryat Shmona, a distance of some 63 kilometers, nearly 40 miles.

At around the same time as the initial barrage, terrorists detonated a bomb along the perimeter fence of Kibbutz Merav, wounding two workers from the Defense Ministry.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The kibbutz is located in the Gilboa region on the northern edge of the Samaria region.

Israeli security forces launched a search for the terrorists.

