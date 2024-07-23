Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90
View of a large fire caused from rockets fired from Lebanon, in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, on Monday.

Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, launched dozens of rockets, missiles and explosive drones at northern Israel on Tuesday afternoon. The first barrage of multiple rounds began at around 2:25 pm.

A second, small round of multiple barrages was launched about half an hour later.

The attack targeted a wide swathe stretching from Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee to as far east as Kiryat Shmona, a distance of some 63 kilometers, nearly 40 miles.

At around the same time as the initial barrage, terrorists detonated a bomb along the perimeter fence of Kibbutz Merav, wounding two workers from the Defense Ministry.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The kibbutz is located in the Gilboa region on the northern edge of the Samaria region.

Israeli security forces launched a search for the terrorists.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

