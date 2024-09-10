Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Hezbollah launched multiple barrages of rockets, missiles and attack drones at northern Israel Tuesday throughout the day. At least 45 of those rockets were launched within less than 15 minutes late in the day.

One of the attack drones exploded in the mostly evacuated city of Kiryat Shmona. Red Alert incoming alarm sirens were not triggered by the drone, Israeli media reported.

Several drones also exploded in the area of Amiad.

Hezbollah fired at least 15 rockets at Israeli communities in the western Galilee in the late afternoon hours.

A barrage of some 30 rockets was fired less than ten minutes later, aimed at Mount Meron and the community of Sasa.

Early Tuesday evening, Hezbollah again attacked northern Israel, with rockets and attack drones targeting Ramot Naftali, Yiftah, Dishon, Avivim, Ayelet HaShachar and other communities along the border.

Some of the rockets were intercepted, and some landed in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the attacks, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Mansouri and At Tiri that were used to fire the rockets.

Earlier in the day, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Rachaf in southern Lebanon as well.

