Vandals in Hebron damaged the gravesite of Chabad-Lubavitch Rebetzin Menucha Rochel and destroyed holy books at the site, tearing and burning the sacred pages of the texts.

The damage was discovered Wednesday.

Rebetzin Menucha Rochel, a Chabad-Lubavitch matriarch whose family name was Slonim, was a daughter of the second Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Dov Ber and his wife, Rebetzin Sheina, as well as the granddaughter of Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, the “Alter Rebbe.”

Rebetzin Menucha Rochel was born in 1798 on the day her grandfather was freed from a Russian prison. She moved to Hebron with her husband, Rabbi Yaakov Culi Slonim in 1845, and passed away at age 90 in 1888.

Her grave in Hebron is a treasured Jewish pilgrimage site.

She is revered by the Jewish community in Hebron as well as by members of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hassidic movement.