Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced Monday that its new BARAK Extended Range Interceptor, part of the BARAK Air and Missile Defense System, has completed a successful series of trials and is now moving to the customer delivery process.

The Israeli aerospace and defense firm unveiled documentation of the challenging trials, which tested the system’s capabilities in a range of scenarios and threats, including the interception of an assaulting ballistic target by the BARAK ER (Extended Range) interceptor.

The BARAK ER Air Defense System, developed by IAI, combines the capability to intercept airborne threats at an extended range of 150 kilometers and ballistic targets. The ER interceptor is part of IAI’s BARAK Air Defense System’s family, capable of various ranges. The extended range capability is made possible in part by adjusting the interceptor and MMR radar capabilities to a 150 km range, and can be fitted for both naval and land platforms.

“The BARAK Air Defense System is a modern yet mature, operationally proven system that maximizes the capabilities required to meet threats today, in particular, against ballistic targets,” said Boaz Levy, IAI’s President and CEO.

“The system has both naval and land versions. Both versions share building blocks, relying on the air defense know-how developed at IAI over the past decades. IAI produces all of the system’s elements in-house, including: radars, launchers, missiles, and the command and control center. Only select companies in the world possess such comprehensive capabilities,” Levy said.

“The extensive firing trials to which the system was subjected under difficult land and sea conditions is the best proof of the system’s capabilities,” he added.