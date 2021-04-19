Photo Credit: Pixabay / artellliii72

An Orthodox Jewish man was bitten Monday afternoon by a viper outside a synagogue near Modi’in, where he prays.

The incident took place when the man got out of his vehicle in the parking lot, according to a report by the Hebrew-language Ha’Mechadesh (Renewal) news outlet.

“As soon as he put his left foot on the ground he felt a strong bite on his ankle,” said paramedic Tal Peleg, who treated the victim.

“He saw the snake move away and recognized it as a viper,” Peleg added.

The man called his wife, who quickly arrived and took him to an emergency primary care center in Modi’in. After he was initially stabilized with painkillers and fluids, the victim was transferred to Tel Hashomer Medical Center for further treatment with an anti-venom serum.