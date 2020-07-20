Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

An IDF Special Forces unit operating in Jenin on Sunday night arrested two wanted terrorists and shot and wounded a third after he threw an explosive device at them.

The IDF stated Monday that during a joint operation by the Border Police undercover unit and the Shin Bet security agency, two wanted persons in their 20s were arrested in the Jenin refugee camp for “involvement in terrorist activity.”

Advertisement



The brother of one of the wanted men was also arrested after he attacked the Israeli troops.

A riot broke out as the forces exited the area, during which terrorists threw explosive charges and rocks at the soldiers, who responded by firing and wounding one of the terrorists who threw an explosive device.

“The security forces will continue to operate in operational and intelligence cooperation every night for the arrest of wanted persons for involvement in terrorist activities,” the Border Police stated.